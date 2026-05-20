Netanyahu, Trump discuss draft Iran peace deal during tense call: Report

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a draft agreement to end their war against Iran during a tense call, according to a report published Wednesday.

The leaders discussed what the Axios news website described as a "revised peace memo" drawn up by Qatar and Pakistan during a call Tuesday that left Netanyahu incensed. The Israeli leader's "hair was on fire" following the call, said one of three sources who spoke to Axios about the conversation.

Netanyahu is seeking to resume hostilities against Iran in a war that has been paused since early April in a ceasefire that Trump subsequently extended indefinitely.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment about the report.

Trump said earlier Wednesday that talks aimed at finally ending the war are in their "final stages."

"We're going to give this one shot. I'm in no hurry. You never think, 'Oh, the midterms, I'm in a hurry.' I'm in no hurry. I just, ideally, I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews as he prepared to depart for the state of Connecticut.

He downplayed any division with Netanyahu, saying they are on the same page regarding Iran, and insisting Netanyahu will "do whatever I want him to do. He's a very, very good man."

Speaking to graduates at the US Coast Guard Academy after he arrived in the northeastern state, the president said about the negotiations with Iran that "the only question is, do we go and finish it up, or are they going to be signing a document? Let's see what happens."