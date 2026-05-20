EU SAYS RUSSIAS THREATS AGAINST BALTIC STATES COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE

European Union leaders said Wednesday that Russia's latest "threats" directed at the Baltic States are "completely unacceptable," and warned that intimidation against any EU member would be met with a united response from the bloc.

"Russia's public threats against our Baltic States are completely unacceptable. Let there be no doubt. A threat against one Member State is a threat against our entire Union," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on US social media platform X.

She accused Russia and Belarus of bearing "direct responsibility" for drone incidents endangering security on Europe's eastern flank.

Von der Leyen said the EU would continue strengthening security and preparedness along its eastern borders through "strong collective defense."

Echoing von der Leyen's criticism, EU Council President Antonio Costa described Russia's actions as part of a broader strategy of "hybrid warfare tactics."

"Russia's ongoing threats and provocations against the Baltic States are unacceptable. They are part of Russia's hybrid warfare tactics and pose a threat to the European Union as a whole," he wrote on X.

Costa said the EU would accelerate efforts to strengthen defense capabilities and increase pressure on Moscow.

The remarks came after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's military was preparing an "appropriate" response to what Moscow claims is Ukraine's use of Baltic territory to launch drone attacks against Russia.

The warning followed comments by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), which accused Latvia of allowing Ukraine to launch drone attacks from its territory and warned that its membership in NATO would not "protect" it from Russian retaliation.

Latvia rejected the allegations, with its foreign minister accusing Moscow of conducting a disinformation campaign.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, meanwhile, dismissed Russia's allegations against Latvia as "ridiculous."