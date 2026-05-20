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Ukrainian, Serbian presidents discuss free trade zone in phone call

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 20,2026
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UKRAINIAN, SERBIAN PRESIDENTS DISCUSS FREE TRADE ZONE IN PHONE CALL
(AA File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

According to the Ukrainian presidential press service, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was "counting" on mutually beneficial agreements, particularly regarding the resumption of negotiations on a free trade zone with Serbia.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration would visit Belgrade "in the coming days."

The two leaders stressed that relations between Ukraine and Serbia "should be strong and have the potential for development."