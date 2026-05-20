South Korea president urges review of ICC warrant for Netanyahu

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that Seoul should consider the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while strongly condemning the Israeli military's seizure of a Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying South Korean activists.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Lee questioned the legal basis for intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla, asking whether the vessel had entered Israeli territorial waters or violated any recognized boundary, according to The Chosun Daily.

"Almost all European countries have issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and announced plans to arrest him if he enters their territories. We should also consider this," he said.

"There are minimum international norms, and Israel is violating them all. They must adhere to principles; we have tolerated this for too long," he added.

"What is the legal basis for Israel seizing or sinking ships, including those carrying our citizens, who are volunteering for Gaza? Isn't Israel's invasion and occupation of Gaza illegal under international law?" Lee said.

In response, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said: "This requires scrutiny ... The conflict began with Hamas attacking Israel and killing nearly 2,000 people, leading Israel to impose military control over the region."

To this Lee asked whether Gaza is Israeli territory. Wi replied: "It is not Israeli territory."

"Shouldn't we protest? Even during combat, can third-country ships be seized? This is a matter of basic common sense, not just law, right?" Lee said.

The ships attacked and seized by Israeli navy were also carrying two South Korean citizen.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, set sail Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

Organizers said there were 426 people taking part in the mission, among them 96 Turkish activists and participants from 39 other countries including Germany, the US, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman and New Zealand.

This is not the first time the flotilla came under attack.

Israeli forces also attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla off the coast of the Greek island of Crete overnight between April 29 and April 30.