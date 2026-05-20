Italian president calls for stronger ties with India during Modi visit

Italian President Sergio Mattarella called Wednesday for stronger cooperation between Italy and India as he hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rome.

"Your presence in Italy is an honor for Italy and demonstrates our shared desire to broadly and fully intensify our collaboration," Mattarella told Modi during talks at the Quirinale Palace, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The meeting was also attended by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Mattarella also praised the Indian community in Italy, describing it as "highly valued" and saying it contributes "dynamically, actively and diligently" to the country.

Later Wednesday, Modi was scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Villa Doria Pamphili.

The two leaders were expected to oversee an exchange of agreements ceremony, deliver joint statements, and attend an official working lunch.

As part of the visit, Modi donated a black mulberry tree to the Italian government. Meloni and Modi were set to participate in a symbolic tree-planting ceremony at Villa Doria Pamphili to mark ties between the two countries.

Modi and Meloni also met Tuesday evening after the Indian prime minister arrived in Rome, holding a dinner meeting followed by a visit to the Colosseum.

"Welcome to Rome, my friend," Meloni wrote on the US social media platform X, alongside a photo with Modi.

Modi later said the two leaders had exchanged views on "a wide range of topics" during their meeting.