Putin calls China trip ‘successful, fruitful and very intensive’ after talks with Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described his official trip to China as "successful, fruitful and very intensive."

He made the remarks during a Chinese tea ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night for a two-day visit, and the two leaders held talks on Wednesday, boosting ties and pushing back against what they called a "return to jungle law" in global affairs.

Xi called Putin's visit a success, noting that the talks were "extensive" and produced "rich results," according to Russian media outlet Vesti.

The tea gathering also included Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin and Igor Morgulov, Russia's ambassador to China.

Xi was accompanied by Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Zhang Hanhui, China's ambassador to Russia.

During Putin's visit, Russia and China reached agreements on joint energy projects, while understandings were also reached on "something very important," according to Ushakov, without providing details.

Putin also met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday.

"Amid an increasingly turbulent international landscape, the China-Russia relationship has remained stable and predictable," Li said, according to Xinhua News.

"China stands ready to work with Russia to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights," he added.