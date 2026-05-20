Iran warns renewed attack by US and Israel could expand conflict beyond region

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on Wednesday that any renewed attack by the US and Israel could trigger a broader conflict extending beyond the region.

In a statement carried by Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said the US and Israel had failed to learn from what it described as repeated strategic defeats against Iran.

The force claimed that despite attacks carried out using "the full capabilities of the world's two most expensive armies," Iran had not yet used all of its capabilities against its adversaries.

"If aggression against Iran is repeated, the regional war that had been promised will this time spread beyond the region," the statement said.

The IRGC also warned of "crushing blows" in places "you cannot imagine."

"We are men of war, and you will see our power on the battlefield, not in empty statements and virtual pages," the statement added.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he postponed an attack on Iran at the request of Gulf leaders.

Pakistan has said it is working to revive the stalled diplomacy between Iran and the US, following the April 8 ceasefire agreement.