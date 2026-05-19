UN chief 'strongly condemns' deadly attack on San Diego Islamic Center in US

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday "strongly" condemned a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the US that left three dead.

"The Secretary General strongly condemns yesterday's deadly attack on a mosque in San Diego, California, in which three people were killed," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Noting that Guterres "reaffirms that attacks on places of worship are particularly heinous," he stressed "the urgent need to confront hatred and intolerance in all their forms."

Guterres also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, said his spokesperson. "He stands in solidarity with the Muslim community and calls for a full investigation into the attack," said Dujarric.

In a separate statement, Miguel Angel Moratinos, the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) high representative and UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia, expressed "shock" at the deadly attack.

"This hate crime is especially tragic and hurtful as it occurred at the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah, one of Islam's holiest periods leading to Eid al-Adha, a time of deep faith, reflection, and unity for Muslim communities," said Moratinos.

Stressing that the attacks "have no place in our societies," he emphasized that "places of worship must remain spaces of peace and refuge, and they must be protected and safeguarded for all worshippers."

"UNAOC mourns the victims, stands with their families, and expresses full solidarity with the Muslim community," he said, adding that targeting faith, identity or beliefs "undermines our social cohesion and strikes at the very foundation of our shared humanity."

Three people, including a security guard, were fatally shot on Monday at the center.

Law enforcement officials said two suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.