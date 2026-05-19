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News World Russia warns Latvia against letting Ukraine launch drones, threatens retaliation, drawing sharp US rebuke

Russia warns Latvia against letting Ukraine launch drones, threatens retaliation, drawing sharp US rebuke

A sharp diplomatic row erupted at the UN Security Council on Tuesday as Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused Ukraine of deploying drone units to Latvia to launch deep-tier strikes against Russia. Nebenzya warned that "membership in NATO will not protect" the Baltic states from military retaliation, a claim that Latvian Ambassador Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes immediately rejected as "pure fiction and pure lies."

Reuters WORLD
Published May 20,2026
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RUSSIA WARNS LATVIA AGAINST LETTING UKRAINE LAUNCH DRONES, THREATENS RETALIATION, DRAWING SHARP US REBUKE

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, on Tuesday ⁠said Moscow ⁠had information that Ukraine planned to launch military drones from ⁠Latvia and other Baltic states, warning that membership in NATO would not protect those countries from retaliation.

Nebenzya, speaking during a UN ⁠Security ⁠Council meeting on security in Ukraine, claimed Kyiv had already dispatched Ukrainian drone forces to Latvia.

Latvia's envoy to the ⁠Security Council, Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, immediately rejected the remarks as "pure fiction." Tammy Bruce, the deputy U.S. ambassador to ⁠the UN, warned ‌that ‌the UN ⁠was "no place ‌for threats against a council member" ⁠and said ⁠the U.S. would ⁠keep all its NATO commitments.