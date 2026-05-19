Putin says Russia-China friendship ‘not directed against anyone’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said relations between Moscow and Beijing had reached an "unprecedented level" and stressed that the countries' friendship was "not directed against anyone" ahead of his visit to China, according to remarks published Tuesday by Russian state news agency TASS.

In a video address released before his trip to Beijing, Putin said Russia and China were committed to expanding cooperation in politics, the economy, defense and humanitarian exchanges.

"Our friendship is not directed against anyone," Putin said, adding that ties between the two countries were based on "mutual understanding and trust" and support for each other's core interests, including sovereignty and state unity.

Putin said he was traveling to Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he described as a "long-time good friend," adding that regular high-level contacts were vital for deepening bilateral relations.

He said the two countries had built a "genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership" since signing the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation 25 years ago.

"Their special nature is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity," Putin said.

Putin also praised economic cooperation, saying bilateral trade had surpassed $200 billion and that settlements were now conducted "almost entirely in rubles and yuan."

He welcomed the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime, saying it would boost tourism, business travel and people-to-people exchanges.

Putin added that Moscow highly values China's history and culture and seeks to deepen humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries.



