Netanyahu appears in court for 88th time to respond to corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared Tuesday before the District Court in Tel Aviv to respond to corruption charges against him, marking his 88th court appearance in the ongoing trial.

Israel's Channel 12 said judges approved shortening Tuesday's session because of Netanyahu's "security and political schedule," without providing further details.

Tuesday's session focused on Case 2000 after his interrogation in Cases 1000 and 4000 completed.

Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust in three cases known as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, with indictments filed in late November 2019.

Case 1000 centers on allegations that Netanyahu and members of his family received expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors and assistance in various fields.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu allegedly negotiated with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, for favorable media coverage.

Case 4000 involves allegations that Netanyahu granted regulatory favors to Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of Israeli news website Walla and a senior executive at telecommunications company Bezeq, in exchange for positive coverage.

Since the start of his trial in 2020, Netanyahu has refused to admit guilt, describing the accusations as a "political campaign aimed at overthrowing him." Under Israeli law, the president cannot grant a pardon unless the defendant acknowledges wrongdoing.

In addition to the domestic corruption trial, Netanyahu has been wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip, where more than 72,000 people have been killed in a two-year war since October 2023.