News World Prince William 'to travel to Istanbul to support Aston Villa' in Europa League final

Prince William 'to travel to Istanbul to support Aston Villa' in Europa League final

Aston Villa’s biggest fan is heading to the final. According to comedian Matt Lucas, who received an OBE on Tuesday, Prince William confirmed he will be in the stands at Tüpraş Stadium on Wednesday night to watch Villa take on German side Freiburg. It marks Villa's first major European final appearance since their historic 1982 European Cup victory.

DPA WORLD Published May 19,2026 Subscribe

The Prince of Wales will watch his team Aston Villa take on Freiburg in the Europa League final on Wednesday, the actor and comedian Matt Lucas has said.



The Little Britain star told the Press Association that William had confirmed to him as he received an OBE (Order of the Britsh Empire) for services to drama at Windsor Castle on Tuesday that he would be at the game in Istanbul.



Lucas, 52, said: "I asked him about football and whether he would be able to get to the cup final tomorrow that Aston Villa are playing in, and he said he can."



Birmingham-based Villa stand just one game away from their first major trophy in 30 years.











