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News World Israeli soldier killed in south Lebanon - military

Israeli soldier killed in south Lebanon - military

An Israeli army officer was killed in combat in southern Lebanon this Tuesday, bringing the operation's military death toll to 21. The IDF identified the fallen soldier as 27-year-old Major Itamar Sapir, a West Bank resident from Eli who was serving as a reserve deputy company commander when his unit was engaged by Hezbollah fighters.

AFP WORLD
Published May 19,2026
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ISRAELI SOLDIER KILLED IN SOUTH LEBANON - MILITARY

An Israeli soldier "fell in combat" in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the military said, bringing to 21 the number killed since the start of their latest operation against Hezbollah.

The military identified the latest casualty as Major Itamar Sapir, a 27-year-old deputy company commander in the reservist 551st Brigade.

Israel launched a ground and air operation into Lebanon after the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah launched rockets in response to US and Israeli strikes on its ally.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,000 people since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

Sapir's death brings the Israeli military toll to 21. One civilian contractor has also been killed.