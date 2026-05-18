1 killed, 37 injured in Ukraine following Russian attacks, officials claim

One person was killed and 37 others injured in Ukraine following large-scale Russian drone strikes, Ukrainian officials claimed Monday.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Telegram that Russia launched 524 unmanned aerial vehicles and 22 missiles, mainly targeting the Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as the Odesa, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Authorities said air defense systems shot down 503 drones of various types and four Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that one person was killed and nine others injured over the past 24 hours as Russian forces struck social infrastructure and residential areas across the region.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 26 people were injured in Russian attacks on six districts involving missiles, drones, artillery and aerial bombs, regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said on Telegram that two people were injured and that residential buildings, along with a lyceum and a kindergarten, were damaged.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its forces shot down 50 drones over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov and Tula regions, as well as Krasnodar Krai, annexed Crimea and the Azov Sea.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.