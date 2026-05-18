Erdogan receives 11-year-old Gazan content creator Ramadan Abu Jazar in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday received 11-year-old Ramadan Abu Jazar and his family from Gaza, who is known for his social media videos depicting the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Erdogan met with Jazar at the Presidential Dolmabahce Working Office in Istanbul, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting, which was held closed to the press, was also attended by Jazar's father and aunt.

During the reception, he presented President Erdogan with a book he had written as a gift.

No further information regarding the meeting was disclosed.

Ramadan, who currently has 1.5 million Instagram followers, regularly shares content on the situation in Gaza, both depicting his daily life and conducting informal interviews. In his social media bio, he describes his work as "spreading hope through words."