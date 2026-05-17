Seoul urges Tehran to clarify stance on attack on S. Korean vessel in Strait of Hormuz

This undated handout photograph released by South Korea's Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2026, shows a fire-damaged engine room of the South Korean cargo ship HMM Namu docked at a port in Dubai. (AFP Photo)

Seoul on Sunday urged Iran to clarify its stance on a recent attack involving a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported.

The call was made during a telephonic conversation between South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

Cho told Araghchi that Seoul is conducting an additional investigation into the attack on the HMM Namu, a Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by South Korean shipping firm HMM Co., and asked the Iranian side to clarify its position on the facts surrounding the incident.

He stressed the need to ensure the safety and freedom of navigation for all ships, including South Korean vessels, in the nearly closed strait.

Araghchi, in return, shared Iran's position on the current situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to restore safe passage in the crucial waterway, while calling for a swift end to the ongoing standoff.

The two sides agreed to maintain "close" communication to help ensure the safety of South Korean vessels and crew members in the Strait of Hormuz.

A government investigation team earlier concluded a strike by two unidentified flying objects caused an explosion and fire aboard the HMM Namu on May 4.

The presidential office has stated that it is working to determine who was behind the attack.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.