Major fire breaks out in northern Moscow, engulfing 300 square meters

A major fire broke out in the north of the Russian capital of Moscow on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Currently, the fire has engulfed an area of 300 square meters, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for Moscow received a report of a fire at the address: Amurskaya Street, building 2, building 1. Combustion of stored finishing materials is occurring on an open site," the statement said.

The fire erupted at an open site under the Northern-Eastern Expressway (SVKh), where paints, varnishes, and construction materials were stored, it said.

The ministry stated that the circumstances and causes of the incident, as well as information about any injured people, are being collected.

Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry announced that Moscow was under a massive attack by Ukrainian drones.

According to the capital's Department of Transport, "Traffic on the Northern-Eastern Expressway is blocked in both directions."

Drivers are asked to choose detour routes.

Meanwhile, the capital's prosecutor's office stated that the Preobrazhenskaya Interdistrict Prosecutor's Office is in tasked with determining the cause of the fire and the progress of the procedural investigation.