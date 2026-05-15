Amnesty chief calls Finland-Israel arms industry meeting 'utterly shameful'

Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, on Friday sharply criticized Finland for inviting Israeli arms industry companies to Helsinki for talks on defense cooperation.

In remarks following reports about the planned meeting, Callamard described the move as "utterly shameful" and reminded Finland of its obligations.

"This got to stop. Finland's international obligations and credibility are at stake," she said in a post on the US social media company X.

Callamard also questioned Finland's decision to pursue cooperation with Israeli defense companies amid Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

"Surely, and sadly, Israel is not the only country capable of providing Finland with the weapons it believes it requires to defend itself," she said.

"So why go for a genocidal State?" she asked.

The Amnesty chief urged Finnish citizens and political leaders to oppose such cooperation, saying arms purchases from Israel were wrong and could potentially breach international law.

"Finnish people and their political representatives must stand up for what is right. Purchasing Israeli weapons is not. And it may too violate international law," Callamard said.