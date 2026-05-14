Spain, Kuwait discuss bilateral ties, Middle East situation

The Spanish foreign minister and his Kuwaiti counterpart on Thursday discussed bilateral relations as well as developments in the Middle East during a meeting in Madrid.

Jose Manuel Albares and Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met in Spain's capital to strengthen bilateral relations, their first meeting since Al-Sabah's appointment in February 2026, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on US social media company X.

During the meeting, Albares conveyed Spain's solidarity with the Kuwaiti people "in the face of unjustified attacks from Iran."

The ministry said Albares urged all parties to respect the ceasefire and work toward a negotiated solution to the regional conflict.

"The meeting also addressed the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and rising violence in the West Bank," added the statement.

Spain continues to maintain that the two-state solution is the only path to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, it stressed.

"Spain and Kuwait are strengthening cooperation across key areas: political affairs, trade and investment, security and defense, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, energy."

The statement also mentioned that the bilateral relationship has significant growth potential.