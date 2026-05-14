UN warns of deepening energy crisis in Cuba

Cuba has run out of diesel and fuel oil amid US oil blockade, minister says (REUTERS File Photo)

The UN on Thursday warned Cuba is facing a worsening energy crisis as fuel shortages and prolonged blackouts continue to disrupt essential services across the country.

"Our UN team in Cuba, led by resident coordinator Francisco Pichon, continues to support national authorities and communities as the country faces a deepening energy crisis marked by acute fuel shortages, prolonged blackouts and severe disruptions to essential services," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Haq said conditions have "deteriorated" in recent days as the country's fuel reserves have been "largely exhausted," with no immediate imports expected.

"Through the UN action plan responding to Hurricane Melissa and the energy shock, more than $32 million has been mobilized to support affected communities," he said.

Under a continuing US blockade, Cuba's energy minister said Wednesday that the country has absolutely no reserves of diesel or fuel oil.

"We have no fuel oil, no diesel," Vicente de La O Levy said.

Cuba is facing a fuel crisis amid the US oil embargo imposed on Jan. 30, along with widespread power outages.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Cuba is "next" after the US military operation against Iran.