Israel, Lebanon to hold further US-mediated talks in Washington

Representatives of Israel and Lebanon are set to meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday for further US-mediated talks, as tensions remain high over clashes involving the Iran-backed Hezbollah.



The US State Department said the discussions aim to advance a "comprehensive peace and security agreement" addressing the core concerns of both countries.



Talks are also expected to cover the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty, the demarcation of borders, as well as mechanisms for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Lebanon, the State Department said.



It was not immediately clear who would represent the two sides. The meetings follow two rounds of direct talks at ambassadorial level previously held in Washington.



Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in mid-April after an initial round of negotiations.



Lebanon itself is not a direct party to the conflict, and cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah has continued, with fatalities still reported on a near-daily basis. Nearly 400 people have been killed in Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect.



Israel is seeking to lay the groundwork for a longer-term peace process, with a particular focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah, which opposes the talks.



The Lebanese government, meanwhile, is calling for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon. Israel says it has established a "security zone" in the area, while Lebanese officials describe it as an occupation.



The first round of negotiations was held on April 14, marking the first direct political-level talks between the two countries in decades.



