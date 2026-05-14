Morocco hails Syrian foreign minister’s visit, announces reopening of Damascus embassy

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Thursday hailed a visit by his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani to the country as "historic," saying Damascus will reopen its embassy in Rabat.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the Moroccan capital, Bourita said Shaibani's visit marked a new phase in bilateral relations after a break that lasted around 10 years.

The visit is the first by a senior Syrian official to Morocco in years.

Bourita said Shaibani's first visit to Morocco comes "within a very special regional context."

He reiterated Rabat's support for "the aspirations of the Syrian people to achieve development and succeed in the various steps toward that goal."

The Moroccan foreign minister also said the two sides agreed to update the legal framework governing cooperation in legal and judicial affairs, describing the existing agreements as outdated and unable to keep pace with the ambitions of both countries.

He added that the two sides also agreed to establish a mechanism for diplomatic and political consultations.

In May 2025, Morocco decided to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital after a 13-year closure. The embassy resumed operations in July of the same year.

Rabat had closed its embassy in Damascus in 2012 following escalating violence during protests against the now-ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.