Malaysia condemns Norway over revoked missile export license

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim criticized Norway on Thursday after Oslo revoked an export license tied to the delivery of Naval Strike Missile systems intended for Malaysia's military modernization program.

"I conveyed Malaysia's vehement objection in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store regarding Norway's unilateral and unacceptable decision to revoke the export license for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system and its associated launcher systems, ostensibly to protect Norway's security," he said on the US social media platform X.

Norway reportedly justified the move on national security grounds, a rationale Anwar described as "unilateral and unacceptable."

"Malaysia has honored every obligation under this contract since 2018: scrupulously, faithfully and without equivocation," Anwar said. "Norway, it appears, has not felt compelled to extend us the same courtesy and demonstration of good faith."

The dispute centers on Malaysia's acquisition of the NSM anti-ship missile system as part of the country's Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) modernization program, a key component of Kuala Lumpur's long-term naval strategy.

Anwar warned that the cancellation could significantly disrupt Malaysia's defense readiness and alter broader regional security dynamics.

"I made it plain that this decision will have grave consequences for Malaysia's defense operational readiness and the Littoral Combat Ship modernization program," he said. "It will undoubtedly carry broader ramifications for the regional balance."

The Malaysian leader also questioned the reliability of European defense suppliers more broadly, suggesting the move could undermine trust in future strategic partnerships.

"Signed contracts are solemn instruments. They are not confetti to be scattered in so capricious a manner," Anwar said. "If European defense suppliers reserve the right to renege with impunity, their value as strategic partners flies out the window."