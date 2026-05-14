Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye on Thursday condemned a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque led by an Israeli minister along with a group of occupiers.

"We condemn the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque carried out by an Israeli minister accompanied by a group of settlers," said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The statement warned that provocative actions violating the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a Muslim holy site, risk further deepening tension and instability in the region.

The statement urged the global community to fulfill its responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and stop Israeli violations targeting occupied East Jerusalem and its holy sites.