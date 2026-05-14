IAEA reports surge in drone activity near Ukrainian nuclear power plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday it had been informed of a "major increase" in drone activity near nuclear power plant sites in Ukraine this week, with more than 160 UAVs recorded flying close to the South Ukraine, Chornobyl and Rivne facilities on May 13-14.

"IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi expresses deep concern about such military activities near nuclear power plants and reiterates the need to fully respect the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during the conflict," the agency said in a statement.

The IAEA said its teams on the ground reported no direct impact on nuclear safety at the three sites despite the heightened drone activity.

Grossi also called for "maximum restraint" to reduce the risk of a potential nuclear incident, according to the agency.

The statement came amid continuing security concerns surrounding nuclear facilities in Ukraine since the outbreak of the war.

The IAEA continues to maintain monitoring missions at several Ukrainian nuclear power plants as part of its nuclear safety oversight efforts during the conflict.