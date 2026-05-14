China says it will ‘listen to concerns’ of foreign-funded firms amid US business visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday Beijing would "listen to the concerns" of foreign-funded enterprises, state-run Xinhua reported.

Li made the remarks at a meeting with American businesspeople accompanying President Donald Trump on his visit to China.

He said talks held earlier Thursday between Xi and Trump had "set a strategic direction" for China-US relations.

Amid rising global instability and uncertainty, maintaining candid and open communication as well as a stable and sound China-US relationship is significant not only for both countries but also for global peace and development, Li said.

China is ready to work with the US to seek tangible results, he added.

"A steadily growing Chinese economy will provide more opportunities for companies from all countries, including US enterprises," Li told the representatives.

China is implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan for 2026-2030, he said amid robust demand and strong growth potential for the Chinese market.

"A stable and open policy environment is the long-standing and unwavering commitment of the Chinese government," Li said, expressing hope that more US companies will deepen their engagement in the Chinese market.





- NEW MOMENTUM

Representatives of the US business community said the meeting between Xi and Trump had injected new momentum into bilateral economic and trade cooperation and provided certainty for the global economy.

They also said the US business community is optimistic about China's development prospects and willing to expand cooperation with the country.

During his China visit, the US president is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth along with numerous CEOs of major US companies, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk.

The US business delegation also includes Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.





