Board members resign from Belgian arts center over concert featuring Israeli conductor

Three board members of Brussels' Bozar cultural center resigned Thursday after the institution scheduled a concert featuring Israeli conductor Lahav Shani.

Belgian news agency Belga reported that actor and filmmaker Mohamed Ouachen announced his resignation on social media, saying remaining on the board would amount to "approval" of a decision he opposed.

He was joined by Belgian politician and former MP Jos Geysels and board member Els Silvrants-Barclay, according to Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

Bozar recently announced that the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra would perform under Shani, who also serves as music director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

Shani's appearances in Europe have previously sparked controversy over Israel's war on Gaza, including a canceled engagement at the Flanders Festival Ghent last year.

Ouachen described the invitation as a political choice, citing criticism of Israeli actions by rights groups.

Reports said Geysels and Silvrants-Barclay had already informed the institution of their resignations at the end of April.

Bozar director Christophe Slagmuylder told Belgian newspaper De Standaard that discussions with Shani and the orchestra began before the recent escalation in debate surrounding the issue and said there was "no reason not to invite them" following an internal review.





