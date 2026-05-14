India’s Modi calls for ‘more inclusive world order’ in meeting with BRICS top diplomats

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said New Delhi will work to build a "more inclusive world order" as he met top diplomats of the BRICS bloc.

Modi said on the US social media platform X that he was "glad" to interact with foreign ministers and heads of delegation from BRICS countries attending the bloc's foreign ministers meeting, which India is hosting Thursday and Friday in New Delhi.

Noting that BRICS has emerged as an important platform for "advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South," Modi said India would use its chairmanship this year to strengthen multilateral cooperation.

"Under India's Chairmanship this year, we will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience and build a more inclusive world order," he said.

Separately, the Indian government said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Modi, and the two exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Modi reiterated India's "consistent stand in of dialogue and diplomacy as the best way forward," according to a statement issued Thursday by his office.

BRICS foreign ministers are also expected to hold meetings Friday, after which a joint statement is expected.

The bloc seeks to develop alternative financial mechanisms, reduce dependence on the US dollar, and increase Global South representation in international institutions, challenging Western-led governance structures.

India's 2026 BRICS chairmanship is being held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

Together, BRICS countries account for more than 40 percent of the global population and more than 32 percent of GDP.