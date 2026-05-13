Kremlin reshuffles governors in two regions bordering Ukraine

The governors of two ⁠Russian regions bordering ⁠Ukraine, both frequent targets of Ukrainian attacks, have stepped down and their replacements ⁠met with President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Region, and Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk Region, both stepped down at their own request, the ⁠Kremlin said.

Russian ⁠media said Alexander Shuvaev, a highly decorated veteran, is the new governor of Belgorod, and Yegor Kovalchuk, a banking, legal and administrative specialist, has become governor of Bryansk.

The ⁠Kremlin website had pictures of Putin meeting both men on Wednesday.

There was no word on any future duties for the two outgoing governors.

The governor of ⁠the ‌border ‌region of Kursk, ⁠another Russian border region, ‌Alexei Smirnov, was dismissed after a mass incursion ⁠by Ukrainian forces ⁠in 2024 and jailed earlier ⁠this year on corruption charges.







