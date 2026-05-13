Belgian defense minister says Türkiye, Ukraine setting example for changing warfare methods

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said Türkiye and Ukraine are leading the transformation of modern warfare through innovation in drone technology, artificial intelligence and defense systems, arguing that other countries must adapt to the changing nature of conflict by following their example.

Speaking to Anadolu during Belgium's economic mission to Türkiye, Francken said NATO's military doctrine is being reshaped by lessons emerging from the war on Ukraine and developments in Türkiye's defense industry.

"There are two countries that really understand this-Ukraine and Türkiye. All other countries have to follow," he said, referring to the changing nature of warfare.

Francken described the Belgian delegation's visit as the largest trade and economic mission in the history of relations between the two countries, noting that more than 100 meetings were held with entrepreneurs and officials during visits to Istanbul and Ankara.

He said numerous agreements and memorandums were signed during the trip, including cooperation deals in the defense sector.

- Turkish defense industry reshaping NATO thinking

Francken highlighted visits to Turkish defense companies, including Baykar, as well as shipyards producing military and civilian vessels.

"We had a great visit at Baykar Technologies," he said, adding that Turkish companies involved in innovation, research and development, artificial intelligence, drones and counter-drone systems were helping transform NATO's strategic outlook.

Describing Turkish defense technologies as "mind-blowing," Francken said NATO exercises and battlefield developments in Ukraine showed the growing importance of drone warfare.

"We need to change our way of fighting as well, because otherwise others are training continuously. We have to be ready," he said.

Francken said Belgium has accelerated its own drone integration efforts, noting that he appointed the country's first general responsible for drone innovation on his first day in office.

"For years, they did not work on drone technology because it was seen as unethical or immoral, but everybody is doing it now," he said. "You cannot stand still, because when you stand still, you lose the war."

- Belgium seeks cooperation with Turkish defense industry

The Belgian minister said his country is currently working on major drone-related projects, including a counter-drone program worth more than $1 billion.

He said the tender process is ongoing and expected to conclude by the end of the year, adding that consortiums participating in the project must include at least one Belgian company.

"There are a lot of opportunities also for Turkish companies," Francken said. "You are way ahead, so we have to catch up and we can learn a lot from you."

Francken also pointed to existing defense cooperation between Türkiye and Belgium, including projects involving Belgian engine manufacturer ABC and Türkiye's naval projects, as well as collaboration on Türkiye's next-generation battle tank program.

- Dozens of agreements signed during visit

The minister said 37 agreements and letters of intent had already been signed in Istanbul during the visit, with additional deals expected in Ankara.

Among them was a letter of intent between the Belgian Defense Ministry, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry and the Presidency of Defense Industries covering cooperation in operational training activities and demining efforts in the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea.

- Belgium backs closer Türkiye-EU cooperation

On Türkiye-EU relations, Francken said Belgium supports efforts to modernize the Customs Union between Türkiye and the European Union and backs Ankara's inclusion in the EU's SAFE loan mechanism as soon as possible.

"We need you and you need us, and together we can be stronger," he said, while noting that political disputes within the EU continue to create obstacles.

- Calls for NATO unity ahead of 2026 summit

Touching on the 2026 NATO summit to be hosted by Türkiye in Ankara, Francken said he hopes the alliance will focus on increasing defense production capacity and industrial cooperation.

"All countries are increasing defense spending, including Belgium," he said, adding that Belgium has recorded a 60 percent increase in defense expenditures within NATO.

"But having money is not enough," he added. "You also need production capacity, and that is one of the biggest challenges."

Francken also stressed the importance of unity within NATO and called for diplomatic efforts to avoid divisions among allies.

"United we stand, divided we fall," he said.

Recalling moments from the visit, Francken said one of the most memorable experiences was a patrol boat tour on the Bosporus, during which the delegation saw dolphins while traveling toward the Strait Command.

He also said he spent nearly an hour speaking with Queen Mathilde during the visit, marking the first time the Belgian queen had led an economic mission to Türkiye.







