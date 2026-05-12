Tens of thousands march in Brussels against pension and wage reforms

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Tuesday in a national demonstration against federal government reforms.

According to Brussels-Ixelles police, around 40,000 protesters joined the march, while trade unions said the number reached approximately 75,000, broadcaster RTBF reported.

The demonstration began at around 11:00 am (0900 GMT) local time near Gare du Nord station.

Participants marched several kilometers through the capital to Gare du Midi.

Protesters voiced opposition to government measures affecting pensions, automatic wage indexation, and rising energy costs.

Trade unions accused the federal government of dismantling key elements of the social model.

Public transport services across Belgium were heavily disrupted due to the strike, with reduced operations reported on STIB, De Lijn, and TEC networks.

Brussels and Charleroi airports also experienced limited capacity during the day.