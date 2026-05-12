Trump: Media coverage critical of Iran war 'virtual treason'

US President Donald Trump strongly criticized critical media coverage of his stalled war against Iran on Tuesday, claiming the stories are "virtual treason."

"When the fake news says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, militarily, against us, it's virtual treason in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist. These are American cowards that are rooting against our country," he added.

Trump repeated his claims of securing the near complete elimination of Iran's military and senior leaders, adding that Iran is in the middle of what he described as an "economic disaster."

"Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!" he exclaimed.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by Trump amid an impasse in resuming negotiations.

Trump fumed against Iran on Sunday after Tehran submitted its response to his proposal to permanently end the war, calling it "totally unacceptable."

Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf responded, maintaining that there is "no alternative" but to accept the rights of the Iranian people outlined in Tehran's 14-point proposal.

"Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another," wrote Qalibaf.