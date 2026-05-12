Trump administration considers 'Operation Sledgehammer' if Iran war resumes: NBC

The Trump administration is considering launching a renewed military campaign against Iran under a different operational name, including "Operation Sledgehammer," if the fragile ceasefire collapses, according to a report on Tuesday.

NBC News reported that US officials are discussing replacing the previous campaign title, "Operation Epic Fury," should President Donald Trump decide to restart large-scale combat operations.

The report said the discussions reflect growing expectations inside the administration that war with Iran could resume amid stalled diplomatic efforts and continuing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, some administration officials believe using a new operational name could strengthen the White House's argument that a renewed campaign would constitute a separate military action under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which limits how long a president can conduct military operations without congressional approval.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently told reporters that "Operation Epic Fury" had concluded after Washington and Tehran agreed to halt hostilities last month and pursue negotiations.

The report said US military capabilities in the region have expanded since the conflict first began in February.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Anadolu's request for comment.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by Trump amid an impasse in resuming negotiations.

Trump fumed against Iran on Sunday after Tehran submitted its response to his proposal to permanently end the war, calling it "totally unacceptable."

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf maintains there is "no alternative" but to accept the rights of the Iranian people outlined in Tehran's 14-point proposal.