Algeria, Angola sign 11 agreements to boost cooperation

Algeria and Angola signed 11 agreements and memorandums of understanding Monday aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in sectors, including investment, telecommunications, mining, oil, and gas.

The signing ceremony was overseen by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco, according to Algerian state television.

Lourenco began a three-day official visit to Algeria early Monday during which he is also expected to address parliament, according to local media.

The agreements and MoUs covered investment, vocational training, postal services, telecommunications and information technology, higher education, and the pharmaceutical industry.

They also included cooperation in air transport, mining, oil and gas, as well as MoUs between Algeria's Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations and Angola's diplomatic academy.

In his remarks, Tebboune said he held "rich talks" with Lourenco focused on establishing productive partnerships in various sectors, according to the local Ennahar TV.

He described relations between Algeria and Angola as "historic," rooted in "a shared struggle against all forms of domination."

Tebboune also expressed Algeria's readiness to support Angola's efforts in the fields of training and capacity building.

The Algerian president announced the launch of a direct air route between the two countries beginning in July to support trade and strengthen ties between the two peoples.



