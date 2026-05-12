Israeli ultra-Orthodox party threatens to topple government over draft bill delay

Israel's ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah party renewed threats Tuesday to topple the government and push for early elections after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly hinted at delaying a contentious military conscription bill until after the general election.

The Knesset term ends in October, after which Israel is scheduled to hold national elections.

Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael form the ultra-Orthodox alliance United Torah Judaism, a partner in Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government. The alliance holds seven seats in the 120-member Knesset and is seeking support from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, which has 11 seats.

Even if the alliance withdraws, the government would still retain 68 seats, meaning its departure would not necessarily collapse the coalition.

It is not the first time the party has threatened to bring down the government because of the issue. It withdrew from the coalition last July and has since boycotted votes on several government-backed bills.

The ultra-Orthodox parties have been pressuring Netanyahu to pass legislation granting Haredi Jews exemptions from mandatory military service, but the proposal has faced opposition from within the coalition and the opposition, complicating efforts to pass it.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported Tuesday that Netanyahu and his close associates had informed Haredi parties that passing the exemption law "in its current form" was not feasible at this stage, while suggesting it could be reconsidered after elections.

The broadcaster added that Haredi parties are pressing to move elections forward to September.

It cited sources in Degel HaTorah who said the party plans to obstruct legislation in parliament to accelerate the dissolution of the Knesset and force immediate elections if the draft exemption bill is not passed.

According to the report, party leader Moshe Gafni met this week with Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Nordan, and said rabbis might ultimately approve the legislation. Nordan, however, reportedly expressed doubts about securing enough coalition support to pass it.

Unnamed observers quoted by the broadcaster said Netanyahu has little interest in advancing the bill because of its political sensitivity and potential effect on the popularity of his Likud party ahead of elections.

The Haredi community has continued protesting mandatory military service following a June 25, 2024, ruling by Israel's Supreme Court ordering the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men and ending state subsidies for religious institutions whose students refuse military service.

Senior rabbis, whose rulings are widely viewed as binding religious guidance among Haredi Jews, have urged followers to refuse enlistment and even "tear up" draft orders.

Haredi Jews make up about 13% of Israel's population of roughly 10 million. Many oppose military service on the grounds that they devote their lives to Torah study and argue that integration into secular society threatens their religious identity and way of life.

For decades, members of the community avoided conscription at age 18 through repeated deferments tied to religious studies until reaching the current exemption age of 26.



