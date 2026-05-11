Germany aims to expand joint development of high tech weapons with Ukraine

By Oliver Towfigh Nia

BERLIN (AA) - Germany said Monday it aims to expand its cooperation with Ukraine in developing high-tech weapons.

"Berlin is committed to developing new weapons systems in collaboration with Ukraine," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the German Press Agency (dpa) in Kyiv, where he arrived earlier in the morning.

"Strengthening this cooperation as part of a strategic partnership is the main goal of the trip," he added.

Monday's visit was not publicly announced.

"The focus is on the joint development of state-of-the-art unmanned systems across all ranges, particularly in the area of 'deep strike,'" he said.

"Deep strike" refers to the capability to destroy key targets deep within an enemy country's territory. European NATO partners have gaps in the area of long-range weapons which perform such strikes, analysts say.

Pistorius said he believed it is necessary for NATO member states to act swiftly.

He added that the German government is pursuing plans for further joint ventures with Ukraine.

"In doing so, we benefit from the Ukrainians' experience on the battlefield. We also plan to use the 'Brave One' platform to support developers who can demonstrate promising innovations," the minister said.

During intergovernmental consultations in mid-April, the German government agreed to a strategic partnership with Ukraine and pledged further military aid.

In the future, this cooperation is intended to extend far beyond Germany's military and financial assistance, so that both sides can benefit from it in the long term.

It was announced that Germany will finance a contract between Ukraine and US defense contractor Raytheon for the delivery of several hundred Patriot missiles.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached with German arms company Diehl for the delivery of additional launchers for IRIS-T air defense systems.

The production of medium- and long-range drones was also agreed upon. Plans are in place to establish a joint venture with the goal of delivering thousands of drones.