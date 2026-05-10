Zelensky says Russia has not observed ceasefire along the front

Russia has refrained from massive aerial and missile strikes on ⁠Ukraine ⁠since the start of a ceasefire on Saturday but has ⁠not stopped attacks along the front line, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"It is nice that as of now, ⁠today ⁠there have been no massive attacks – missile strikes, airstrikes," he said in his evening address on the second day ⁠of the U.S.-brokered pause.

"But there has been no peace in the frontline areas, in ⁠the communities ‌near ‌the front. The ⁠Russians continue ‌their assault activity in those areas ⁠that are ⁠key for ⁠them."









