 Contact Us
News World Zelensky says Russia has not observed ceasefire along the front

Zelensky says Russia has not observed ceasefire along the front

Although Russia halted massive aerial and missile strikes following Saturday's ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Sunday that front-line attacks have not stopped.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 10,2026
Subscribe
ZELENSKY SAYS RUSSIA HAS NOT OBSERVED CEASEFIRE ALONG THE FRONT

Russia has refrained from massive aerial and missile strikes on ⁠Ukraine ⁠since the start of a ceasefire on Saturday but has ⁠not stopped attacks along the front line, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"It is nice that as of now, ⁠today ⁠there have been no massive attacks – missile strikes, airstrikes," he said in his evening address on the second day ⁠of the U.S.-brokered pause.

"But there has been no peace in the frontline areas, in ⁠the communities ‌near ‌the front. The ⁠Russians continue ‌their assault activity in those areas ⁠that are ⁠key for ⁠them."