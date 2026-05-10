Zelensky says Russia has not observed ceasefire along the front

Russia has refrained from massive aerial and missile strikes on Ukraine since the start of a ceasefire on Saturday but has not stopped attacks along the front line, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.
"It is nice that as of now, today there have been no massive attacks – missile strikes, airstrikes," he said in his evening address on the second day of the U.S.-brokered pause.
"But there has been no peace in the frontline areas, in the communities near the front. The Russians continue their assault activity in those areas that are key for them."