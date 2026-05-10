Israeli attacks on police aim to 'perpetuate chaos’ in Gaza

Israeli attacks on police facilities and personnel aim to perpetuate insecurity and chaos in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian group Hamas said Sunday.

Two police officers were killed early Sunday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in the southern city of Khan Younis in the latest violation of a ceasefire in place since last October.

"Israeli attacks on police forces in Gaza represent a continuation of the occupation's crimes and terrorism against our people to perpetuate the state of lawlessness, sow chaos, and hinder any efforts to recover and restore normalcy to Gaza," Hamas said in a statement.

It called on the international community, mediators, and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to "impose an end to the occupation's aggression and daily violations."

The group also called for "providing the necessary protection and relief to the Palestinian people."

Since the ceasefire came into effect, Israeli forces have killed around 850 Palestinians and injured 2,433 others through continued violations involving shelling and gunfire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that began in October 2023, killing over 72,000 people, injuring more than 172,000, and causing widespread destruction that affected 90% of the civilian infrastructure.





