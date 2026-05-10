Israeli army chief says more recruits needed 'immediately'

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said on Sunday that the army needs more soldiers immediately," amid the escalating crisis surrounding the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredim, and the continuation of military operations on several fronts.

The remarks came in a meeting of the Knesset's (parliament) Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, according to the Yediot Ahronot newspaper.

Israel is engaged in a multi-front war, including Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, besides Gaza. Officially, the conflicts are on hold, but Israeli breaches continue unabated.

"I am not preoccupied with political or legislative processes, but rather focused on the multi-front war and on defeating the enemy," Zamir said. "To continue doing this, the Israeli army needs more soldiers immediately."

Zamir in March had warned that "the Israeli army is collapsing from within," given the government's failure to pass a law regulating the conscription of Haredim and reserve duty, and its failure to extend mandatory service up to 36 months.

According to spokesperson Efi Defrin, the army needs approximately 15,000 additional soldiers, including between 7,000 and 8,000 combat soldiers, adding that "it is essential to enact a conscription law."

Haredi Jews make up about 13% of Israel's population of approximately 9.9 million and do not serve in the military, instead dedicating their lives to studying the Torah.

Israeli law requires all Israelis over 18 to serve in the military, and the exemption of Haredim has been a contentious issue for decades.







