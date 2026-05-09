US says 58 commercial vessels redirected under naval blockade of Iran

The United States said Saturday that 58 commercial vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports have been redirected under a US naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic.

"The US naval blockade against Iran continues to be fully enforced," US Central Command, also known as CENTCOM, said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

"As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled 4 since April 13 to prevent the ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports," it added.

Regional tensions sharply escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement. US President Donald Trump later announced an extension of the truce without setting a deadline.

The US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait since April 13.