UN welcomes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, prisoner exchange announced by Trump

The UN on Saturday welcomed the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump of a three-day ceasefire, May 9-11, and prisoner exchange plan between Ukraine and Russia.

"I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire and the planned large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

"I commend the efforts of the USA in facilitating this agreement and fully support its implementation," Guterres wrote in a post shared on the US social media platform X.

"I reiterate my call for an immediate, full, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, as a first step toward a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter and international law."

On Friday, Trump said on his Truth Social media platform that Russia and Ukraine agreed to the three-day truce as well as a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war. Talks are continuing on ending this Major conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day," he added.