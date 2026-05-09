Lebanese premier, Syrian president discuss regional, international developments

Lebanese Premier Nawaf Salam and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed on Saturday bilateral relations, regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

Salam arrived in Damascus earlier in the day on his second official visit to Syria since taking office last year.

The SANA news agency said al-Sharaa received Salam at the People's Palace in Damascus in the presence of ministerial delegations from both countries.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, besides developing economic and trade cooperation in a manner that serves common interests and enhancing security coordination to support stability and confront challenges.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Salam's office confirmed that he leads a delegation to Syria including Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, Energy and Water Minister Joseph Saddi, Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, and adviser Ambassador Claude Hajjal.

Salam said on X that they made significant progress in addressing shared issues, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, transportation, and security, and that tangible results will appear soon.

He added that they also discussed challenges faced by both Lebanon and Syria, and will continue consultations at the political level, and strengthen cooperation. For this purpose, he said, the two countries will establish joint committees and intensify communication at the ministerial level.

The Lebanese premier made his first official visit to Syria in April 2025, months after the war-torn country formed a transitional government, following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.