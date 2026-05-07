UKS STARMER FACES JUDGMENT DAY AS MILLIONS VOTE IN LOCAL ELECTIONS

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing his own judgment day at the ballot box as polls opened in crucial local elections across England, Scotland and Wales.



Devastating results have been predicted for Starmer's Labour Party, with some 1,850 seats expected to be lost in councils across England, according to polling guru Robert Hayward.



An equally painful fate is expected for Labour in Wales where the governing party is set to lose the national vote for the first time in more than a century.



The prime minister has acknowledged the elections will be "a challenge" but in a final plea to voters he urged them to "choose unity over division."



He cast his ballot at Westminster Chapel in central London on Thursday morning with his wife Victoria Starmer.



Almost 25,000 candidates are fighting to be elected to more than 5,000 seats on 136 councils across England.



In Scotland, all 129 seats are up for election at Holyrood while voters in Wales will choose 96 members of the Senedd - the Welsh parliament.



Ahead of polling day, Starmer said: "In tough times, you need politicians who will always stand up for you and your family. Time and again Nigel Farage and Zack Polanski have shown they are not fit to meet this moment of great global instability.



"Today I pledge firmly to you: whatever the pressure, Labour will always back you and your family and we will never waver from doing what is in Britain's national interest.



"Today, choose unity over division. Vote Labour."



Labour MPs are reportedly moving to oust the prime minister in the wake of the results.



Backbenchers from the 2024 intake are plotting to write a missive blaming Starmer for expected losses at the polls and asking him to set a date for his departure, according to the Times newspaper.



The move would echo the drafting of a letter by normally loyal Labour MPs calling for Tony Blair to step down in September 2006.



This is not the first hurdle for Starmer to overcome, with the most recent scandal leading to calls for him to resign over his decision to appoint disgraced peer Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.



He has also faced criticism over his numerous U-turns, including on the two-child benefit tax, inheritance tax changes for farmers, and a grooming gangs inquiry.



The prime minister is planning a "policy blitz" following the elections, according to the Financial Times, with reports suggesting this could include closer relations with the European Union.



Cabinet ministers are not said to be among those committed to signing the letter, although there are rumblings of a potential leadership tilt by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner or Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.



Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden insisted on Wednesday that Starmer was in a "resolute" mood and triggering a leadership contest would be a mistake.



Labour Party deputy leader Lucy Powell signalled her support for Starmer on the eve of the elections but sidestepped questions about whether he should lead the party into the next general election.



Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson stood by the prime minister, describing him as a "level-headed" leader in an interview with LBC and adding "the last thing that people will want is the Labour Party turning in on ourselves."



Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said her party is the only one "with the plan, the team and the backbone to deliver a stronger economy and stronger country."



She added: "Under my leadership the Conservative Party has changed. We know where we went wrong and we're fixing it.



"The next Conservative government will deliver cheaper energy bills, take back our streets with 10,000 more police officers, cut business rates for the high street, end the war on motorists, and abolish stamp duty on the family home."



Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is calling on voters to opt for "hard-working local champions."



He added: "We have less than 24 hours to stop Reform and defend the country we love from Nigel Farage's Trump-style politics.



"We've now seen what Reform looks like in power – banning journalists, scrapping renewables, closing care homes and raising council tax despite their promises. Our communities can't afford that chaos.



"Across the country, from Hampshire to Hull, the battle is now between the Liberal Democrats and Reform. We are the ones taking the fight to them and standing up for decency, tolerance and the rule of law.



In his final message, Reform UK leader Farage hit out at Starmer, branding him "gutless" and accused the Tories of failing to remove the "unpatriotic" prime minister.



He added: "Together, we can continue the journey of getting our great country back on track.



"Reform made history and won the local elections last year. If you really want change, go out and vote for it again today."



Green Party leader Polanski said he will lead his party to "record-breaking local elections" and "win more councillors than ever before."



He added: "In Wales, we are confident – but not complacent – of a historic breakthrough in the Senedd elections.



"Greens are the only party taking the cost-of-living crisis seriously, with real plans to cut bills, reduce rents and provide genuinely affordable homes. It's a message that has been received positively on the doorstep, but now we have to turn that warm sentiment into hard-won votes at the ballot box."

