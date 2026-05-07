Interpol seizes illegal pharmaceuticals worth $15.5 million

Interpol investigators have seized more than 6.4 million doses of counterfeit and unauthorized medicines worth $15.5. million in a large-scale global operation, the international police organization said on Thursday.



Investigators found bogus treatments for erectile dysfunction and sedatives, as well as fake products designed to help people stop smoking.



A total of 269 suspects were arrested during the nearly two-week operation, which was coordinated by Interpol across around 90 countries.



Interpol said it investigators also dismantled 66 criminal groups involved in the illegal medicines trade and took down thousands of websites and online channels.



The majority of the products was seized in the UK, Colombia and Australia.



"Fake medicines are not just a fraud - they put lives at risk," Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said.



"Through online marketplaces and informal supply chains, criminals can exploit gaps in oversight, targeting people looking for fast or affordable treatment. The consequences can be severe, or even fatal."



Interpol also highlighted a worrying trend, with investigators seizing significantly more unauthorized antiparasitics than in previous years, particularly ivermectin and fenbendazole. The substances were being sold as alternative cancer remedies, even though health authorities have warned that there is no scientific basis for this.



According to the Cancer Information Service, so far only basic research has been carried out on the use of on ivermectin as a cancer treatment, for example in cells and on mice.



Experts say the evidence regarding a possible beneficial effect of fenbendazole is even weaker.



