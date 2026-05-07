Herzog concludes Panama visit as Israel seeks to preserve alliances

Israeli President Isaac Herzog concluded a visit Thursday to Panama, marking the first time an Israeli head of state visited the Central American nation.

The diplomatic mission, which will also include a stop in Costa Rica, arrives as Tel Aviv faces international isolation and growing calls to sever ties due to its genocide in Gaza.

During high-level discussions in Panama City on Wednesday, Herzog and Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino reaffirmed their bilateral commitment through a series of agreements. The two governments pledged to expand their Free Trade Agreement and established new cooperation frameworks focusing on cybersecurity, water management, agricultural technology, and medicine.

For the Israeli leadership, the visit represents an effort to maintain its few remaining partnerships. Panama and Costa Rica have emerged as diplomatic shields for Israel; both nations abstained from a 2024 United Nations resolution condemning the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

Additionally, Panama was among only 12 countries that declined to support a September vote for a two-state solution.

Herzog's itinerary included a visit to the Panama Canal.

The Israeli president will continue his trip in Costa Rica, where he was invited by outgoing President Rodrigo Chavez Robles. Herzog will attend the inauguration of President-elect Laura Fernandez Delgado.

Despite the warm reception in Panama City, the visit stands in sharp contrast to Israel's deteriorating relationships elsewhere.

Several European nations, including Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, have recently intensified pressure on the EU to suspend association agreements with Israel. Belgium has similarly characterized Israeli military actions as unacceptable, pushing for a partial suspension of ties.

The diplomatic outreach occurs against the backdrop of the genocide in Gaza. Since October 2023, the assault has resulted in the deaths of more than 72,000 victims and left over 172,000 others wounded. The offensive has systematically dismantled approximately 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe that has fueled the global movement to downgrade relations with the Israeli government