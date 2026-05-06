US forces in South Korea conduct fast rope drills to boost combat readiness

The US military stationed in South Korea conducted fast rope and target acquisition training as part of broader joint drills with local forces, a report said Wednesday.

The unit affiliated with the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron, 7th Air Force, staged the six-day drills from April 21-26 at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, located south of Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Troops navigated rugged terrain to locate targets and relay real-time data to the command center overseeing air operations on the Korean Peninsula.

The training formed part of the wider "Freedom Flag" exercise, a joint initiative between the US and South Korean air forces aimed at strengthening operational coordination and preparedness under realistic combat scenarios.

Military officials said the drills are designed to enhance interoperability and ensure that forces remain ready to respond swiftly to potential threats in the region.





