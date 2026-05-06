Ukraine claims 20 killed, 60 injured in Russian attacks on different regions

Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that 20 people were killed and more than 60 injured in Russian attacks hours before a ceasefire declared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to begin.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a statement on US social media company X: "With mere hours until Ukraine's ceasefire proposal comes into force, Russia shows no signs of preparing to end hostilities.

"Instead of clearly responding to Ukraine's suggestion, Russia continues to kill, lie, and deny."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a separate statement on X that Russia carried out a "guided aerial bomb attack" targeting civilian infrastructure in a city in Zaporizhzhia, killing 12 people and injuring 37 others.

"The Russians show no restraint in destroying human life," he stated, calling the attack an "absolutely cynical terrorist strike."

"We need silence from such strikes and all others like them every single day, not just for a few hours somewhere for 'celebrations,'" he added, urging Russia to "force" an end to the war.

Separately, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha stated that three people were killed and at least 14 others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

Meanwhile, in Kramatorsk, the number of people killed in an airstrike has risen to five, according to Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin.

"The death toll in Kramatorsk has risen to five, with 12 injured," he wrote on Telegram.

Moscow has yet to comment on Kyiv's claims.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for May 8-9 "in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War."

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said Moscow would take "all necessary" measures to ensure security during the celebrations and warned of a "massive" retaliatory missile strike if the celebration is disrupted.

Following that announcement, Zelenskyy declared a ceasefire with Russia "starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6" (Kyiv time), saying "human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration."

He added that no official request had been made to Ukraine regarding the "cessation of hostilities" announced by Moscow during Victory Day celebrations in Russia.