UAE president receives solidarity calls after attacks from Iran

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed received calls of solidarity from regional and international leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the Gulf state reported a second day of attacks from Iran, according to the state news agency WAM on Wednesday.

Jordan's King Abdullah II, Netanyahu and Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani "expressed their condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian sites and facilities", the agency said.

"The leaders affirmed their countries' solidarity with the UAE and their support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability and ensure the safety of its citizens," WAM added.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said Tuesday that it had intercepted missile and drone attacks for a second consecutive day from Iran.

Iran's military, however, denied carrying out any attacks on the Gulf state in recent days.

The army said in a statement that any operation carried out by Iranian forces would have been "clearly and decisively announced." It warned that any attack launched against Iran from the UAE would be met with "decisive and regret-inducing" retaliation.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US military will temporarily pause an operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. He said the move comes as part of efforts to reach a comprehensive and final agreement with Iran, while maintaining existing sanctions to test whether a deal can be finalized.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.