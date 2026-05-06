Iran, Saudi Arabia stress diplomacy to prevent further regional tensions

Iran and Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of diplomacy and regional cooperation to prevent further escalation in the Middle East during a phone call between their top diplomats on Wednesday, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is currently in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials, held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides discussed the latest regional developments and stressed the need to continue diplomatic efforts and coordination among regional countries to prevent rising tensions, according to the statement.

There was no immediate Saudi statement on the talks.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February, killing over 3,300 people and displacing tens of thousands.

At least 13 US servicemen were killed and dozens of others wounded during the conflict, which saw Iran retaliating against US bases and assets across the Middle East.