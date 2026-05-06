France says reported attack on French cargo ship in Hormuz not confirmed

French authorities said Wednesday they could not confirm reports that a cargo vessel operated by CMA CGM had been targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I cannot confirm this morning whether this actually happened," government spokesperson Maud Bregeon told broadcaster franceinfo in reaction to media reports alleging the ship had been targeted off the coast of Dubai.

She said that if the reports were confirmed, the situation would be "totally unacceptable."

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot also told franceinfo that he could not confirm the reports at this stage but expected clarification from the reported shipowner "in the coming hours."

He added that there were currently "59 vessels of French interest" still present in the Strait of Hormuz.

American and British media reported earlier that a French cargo ship may have been targeted by gunfire in the strategic waterway.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait.